Thai protesters defy ban for second day despite PM Prayut's warning

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Hundreds of Thai anti-government protesters chanted "Down with Dictatorship" under pouring rain in Bangkok on Friday (Oct 16), defying a government ban on demonstrations for a second day and in spite of a warning from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The location of the demonstration was shifted at short notice by about 1.6km after police deployed in force at the Ratchaprasong Intersection, where tens of thousands of protesters rallied on Thursday.

"The cops closed Ratchaprasong to prevent protests ... we have to avoid the encirclement. fight!!!" one of the protest leaders, Panupong Jadnok, posted on Facebook.

Police with batons and riot shields rushed to the scene of the new demonstration and closed nearby roads and metro stations.

"I have to fight for my future," said Pin, 22, a university student who declined to give her full name for fear of reprisals.

The ban on gatherings of more than five people was imposed on Thursday after nearly three months of protests that have called for a reduction in the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy as well as the removal of Mr Prayut.

Mr Prayut first took power as army chief in a 2014 coup.

Critics say he engineered a general election last year to keep hold of power as a civilian prime minister. He says the election was fair.

Protesters also want a new constitution, to replace one drafted under military rule.

"I'm not quitting," Mr Prayut told reporters after an emergency Cabinet meeting.

"The government must use the emergency decree. We have to proceed because the situation became violent ... It is being used for 30 days, or less if the situation eases."

He warned people not to violate the emergency measures, saying: "Just wait and see ... If you do wrong, we will use the law."

Calls have also built up among protesters for reforms to the monarchy, which is accused by protesters of helping to entrench decades of military influence in politics.

Protests have been largely peaceful.

The only specific incident cited by the government for the imposition of emergency measures was one in which Queen Suthida's motorcade was jeered by protesters, but it also said protests were damaging the economy and national security.

Police said on Friday that two men would be charged with attempted violence against the queen, which carries a possible death sentence.

Protesters have denounced the emergency measures and the arrest of some 40 protesters in the past week.

Parliamentary opposition parties also condemned the emergency measures.

"Pheu Thai Party calls on General Prayut Chan-o-cha and the state officials to lift the emergency decree and to stop intimidating the people in all manners and to release those who were arrested immediately," said the party, which has the most seats in parliament.