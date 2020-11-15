Thai pro-democracy protesters unfurl banner over Bangkok monument

BANGKOK • Thai pro-democracy protesters scaled a Bangkok monument last night to unfurl a giant banner scribbled with anti-government slogans and calls to reform the monarchy.

The kingdom has for months seen massive student-led demonstrations calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who rose to power in a 2014 coup, as well as a new Constitution and changes to how the royal family operates.

A crowd of several thousand turned out for a carnival-themed rally dubbed "Mob Fest" at the Democracy Monument, located at a major intersection in Bangkok.

In the afternoon, high school students and other pro-democracy demonstrators spray-painted messages on giant white sheets.

"You have been stealing my bright future," one message said. "Democracy will win."

Bangkok graphic designer Pearl, 25, watched as a group of protesters used ladders to climb up the 3m-high central turret of the Democracy Monument, while musicians played a drum beat. "This is a symbolic act of free speech," she told Agence France-Presse.

Protesters sang a Thai version of Les Miserables' Do You Hear The People Sing? and the crowd raised their hands in three-finger salutes - a pop-culture reference to the Hunger Games movies.

They turned their backs and did the same gesture as the royal motorcade drove past earlier.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida were en route to open a new train line elsewhere in the city - with thousands of royalist supporters wearing yellow turning up to show support.

Earlier, angry high school students calling themselves the Bad Student movement rallied outside the country's education ministry before marching to join the main rally.

They want Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan to resign, and staged a fake funeral for him. "He has failed to reform the education system so he is dead to us," Anna, 15, told AFP, as she put flowers into a wooden coffin, next to a picture of the minister.

The students are calling for an overhaul of the school system, curriculum, strict rules, dress codes and standardised haircuts.

The Thai authorities deployed 8,000 police to patrol yesterday's protest. Police used water cannon against demonstrators at a rally last Sunday. It was the second time such tactics were used.

