Thai pro-democracy groups plan to rally on Thursday

BANGKOK • Protesters in Thailand plan to return to Bangkok's streets on Thursday, reviving a pro-democracy movement after a six-month lull during two waves of Covid-19 outbreaks.

At least four groups of anti-government activists have called for separate gatherings to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and to commemorate the June 24, 1932 Siamese Revolution, which ended absolute monarchy in Thailand.

The police have cautioned them against staging demonstrations.

In the first major protests since the hiatus, key youth groups are expected to join the gatherings on Thursday in several locations across the capital, Bangkok.

Dozens of protesters are already facing charges, including sedition and insulting the monarchy, which carry sentences as long as 15 years.

Out of more than 20 activists who were detained and awaiting trials, two remain in jail, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights database.

"Protesters will not only act against the law, but they will also face a high risk of infections and may further spread the virus to others, worsening the outbreak situation. We're urging all protesters to refrain from gatherings," said deputy commissioner Piya Tawichai of the police bureau. "Protesters may get some benefits from these political gatherings, but the country will suffer."

The return of large-scale protests in Bangkok risks upending the government's plan to reopen the country as early as October for tourism, a key factor for putting the economy on the path to recovery.

Protest leaders plan to draw fresh support from people frustrated with the government's handling of the virus outbreaks and vaccine roll-out to revive the movement.

