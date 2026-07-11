Thai private hospitals allegedly part of racket selling citizenship packages to Chinese nationals

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The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, alongside senior police investigators, launched a sweeping crackdown after uncovering a sophisticated identity-theft racket operating across Bangkok.

BANGKOK – An international crime syndicate that systematically “laundered” Thai nationalities for hundreds of Chinese newborns has been dismantled, exposing a network of corruption involving at least six prominent private hospitals.

The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), alongside senior police investigators, launched a sweeping crackdown after uncovering a sophisticated identity-theft racket operating across Bangkok.

Dubbed the “999 Campaign” by its orchestrators, the syndicate sold illicit Thai citizenship packages to wealthy Chinese nationals for under 100,000 baht (S$3,880) per child.

The fallout extends far beyond immigration fraud, presenting a catastrophic drain on public funds. According to PACC data, the latest cohort of 164 fraudulently registered infants will cost the Thai state an estimated 4,821 million baht in lifetime welfare benefits, including healthcare, education and pensions.

The ‘999’ playbook

Detectives revealed that the syndicate relied on a highly organised, uniform modus operandi. Expectant Chinese mothers entered high-end private hospitals as “walk-in” patients, intentionally bypassing standard prenatal registration. Crucially, no biological father was listed on admission.

Once delivery was complete, the syndicate deployed a complicit Thai man to step forward and falsely sign the official paperwork as the biological father, instantly granting the infant automatic Thai citizenship.

However, the scam unravelled when forensic investigators ordered mandatory DNA screenings on suspected cases, which returned zero genetic matches.

Hospitals under fire

The investigation has turned its spotlight on six private medical facilities, with two major institutions in Bangkok’s Thonburi district – referred to by investigators under the initials “S” and “P” – facing severe scrutiny.

At Hospital “S”, intelligence suggests that despite staff knowing both biological parents were Chinese, birth records were routinely falsified over several years to list Thai men.

Meanwhile, Hospital “P”, a lucrative multi-branch healthcare group catering to Chinese medical tourists, is suspected of offering structured maternity packages that mirrored the illicit “999” campaign.

Because official birth notifications forwarded to local district registries legally require the signature of a hospital’s managing director, detectives are working on the hypothesis that senior hospital executives were either actively complicit or engaged in gross, wilful blindness.

A silent threat to national security

State economists calculate that a single Thai citizen receives between 30,000 baht and 35,000 baht annually in state-subsidised welfare. Projected over an average 70-year lifespan, the state faces an unbacked liability of 29.4 million baht per child, culminating in the 4,821 million baht deficit for the current cohort alone.

Beyond the immediate fiscal damage, law enforcement agencies have warned that the racket serves as a vital gateway for transnational “grey capital” syndicates.

By securing legitimate Thai identities for their children, foreign criminal elements are able to establish untraceable local corporate proxies, facilitate sophisticated money laundering operations and bypass foreign ownership laws.

The PACC has vowed to widen its investigation, warning that medical staff found tampering with state birth registries will face severe criminal prosecution under anti-corruption and national security laws. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK