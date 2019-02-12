Thai Princess Ubolratana ruled out of next month's election

Thailand's Election Commission has dropped Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, King Maha Vajiralongkorn's elder sister, from a list of nominees for prime minister for next month's election.

The fate of the Thai Raksa Chart Party, which tried to nominate the 67-year-old Princess as its candidate for prime minister, is also uncertain. The party is linked to fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The general election on March 24 will be Thailand's first since a military coup in 2014 toppled an elected Thaksin-linked government.

