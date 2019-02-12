Thai Princess Ubolratana ruled out of next month's election

The fate of the Thai Raksa Chart Party, which tried to nominate Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya as its candidate for prime minister, is uncertain.
The fate of the Thai Raksa Chart Party, which tried to nominate Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya as its candidate for prime minister, is uncertain.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Feb 12, 2019, 5:00 am SGT

Thailand's Election Commission has dropped Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, King Maha Vajiralongkorn's elder sister, from a list of nominees for prime minister for next month's election.

The fate of the Thai Raksa Chart Party, which tried to nominate the 67-year-old Princess as its candidate for prime minister, is also uncertain. The party is linked to fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The general election on March 24 will be Thailand's first since a military coup in 2014 toppled an elected Thaksin-linked government.

SEE WORLD: Thai Princess ruled out of next month's election

 

Related Stories: 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 12, 2019, with the headline 'Thai Princess ruled out of next month's election'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content