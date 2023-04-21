Thai policeman delivers Grab order on behalf of rider who faints and crashes his bike

BANGKOK - A Thai man was supposed to deliver a food order to a customer who ordered food on the Grab platform on Wednesday.

But shortly after picking up the order from a restaurant in Bangkok, the 45-year-old man, who was accompanied by his 14-year-old daughter on a motorcycle, fainted and crashed his vehicle.

He sustained injuries from the crash while his daughter was safe. Both father and daughter were not named in local media.

According to a Thaiger report on Friday, the man was believed to have fainted due to the hot weather and lack of sleep.

Witnesses later reported the accident to a rescue team and the Chana Songkram Police Station in Bangkok.

Mr Kritsanachai Sicharoen, a police officer, attended to the case.

When he learnt that the man’s daughter was worried about losing their income for failing to deliver the order, he asked the girl to go to the hospital with her father, and leave him with the customer’s address.

After delivering the order to the customer, Mr Kritsanachai informed the girl that he left her father’s delivery bag with a security guard at the hospital.