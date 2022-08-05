Thai police say 13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thirteen people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out on Friday (Aug 5) at a night club in Thailand's Chonburi province, southeast of the capital Bangkok, a police official said.

Police Colonel Wuttipong Somjai said by telephone that the fire at the Mountain B night club in the Sattahip district had started at about 1am and that all the victims up to now were Thai nationals.

Four women and nine men have been confirmed among the dead.

The blaze broke out at the Mountain B nightspot in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 150kilometres south of Bangkok, an official from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Video footage posted by the rescue service showed desperate revellers fleeing the club screaming, their clothes ablaze, as a huge fire rages in the background.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about three hours.

The Mountain B had only opened just over a month before the incident, according to local media.

The one-story venue is located on Sukhumvit Road, a famous motorway which connects Bangkok to the areas to the resort town of Pattaya and is populated by a number of bars and hotels.

Concerns have long been raised about Thailand’s lax approach to health and safety, particularly in its countless bars and nightclubs.

A massive inferno erupted at a New Year’s Eve party at Bangkok’s swanky Santika club in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.

The Santika owner was jailed for three years over the blaze, which began when fireworks were let off as a rock band called Burn played on stage.

More recently, four people were killed in a fire caused by an electrical fault at a club on the holiday island of Phuket, a magnet for foreign tourists, in 2012.