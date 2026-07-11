Thai police hunt alleged RoseRose ringleader after heroin suspect flees Thailand

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Thai police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman accused of directing a transnational heroin-smuggling network.

BANGKOK – Thai police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman accused of directing a transnational heroin-smuggling network that allegedly concealed drugs in elephant-print bags and recruited a flight attendant to carry one of them to Australia.

Thailand’s deputy national police chief, Police General Samran Nualma, said the suspect, identified as Chantra and known online as “RoseRose”, had abruptly fled Thailand through an unofficial border crossing after investigators expanded their inquiry into the network.

Thai police believe she escaped to a neighbouring country. Provincial Police Region 5 officers have searched her residence and are coordinating efforts to locate and arrest her.

The investigation also led Thai police to Ekkawit, who is accused of operating the Line account, Rin Rin, and acting as an intermediary in the alleged trafficking operation.

Samran spoke after questioning Ekkawit at about 9pm on July 10. He said investigators had obtained evidence linking the suspect to the Rin Rin account through both Ekkawit’s alleged confession and information checked with Line Thailand.

Ekkawit reportedly told investigators that he received instructions from Chantra, who allegedly used the RoseRose account and arranged for the flight attendant to carry goods to Australia.

Thai police said the evidence collected so far indicated that Ekkawit was the person behind the Rin Rin account.

Elephant-print bags prepared in Chiang Mai

According to the Thai police, Ekkawit’s alleged role involved buying elephant-print bags in Chiang Mai and sending them to RoseRose.

Investigators allege that the bags were subsequently returned after heroin had been concealed inside them. Ekkawit would then coordinate with a man identified as Uthai, who collected the items for onward delivery.

Ekkawit allegedly told investigators that he had performed this role three times. He claimed the operation involving the flight attendant was the first occasion on which the network had arranged for bags to be passed to her.

Thai police said chat records involving several people showed similar connections and patterns of communication, supporting the allegation that the activity formed part of a wider network rather than an isolated incident.

Investigators have not yet determined whether Chantra personally placed the heroin inside the bags or arranged for somebody else to do it.

Samran said Ekkawit claimed that every time he obtained the bags, he delivered them to RoseRose and received them back after the concealed packages had been prepared.

Thai police have asked Facebook to help verify whether the person controlling the RoseRose account was Chantra, as investigators seek additional evidence confirming the account holder’s identity.

Suspects recruited through Facebook groups

Thai police allege that RoseRose selected potential couriers through Facebook groups used by people offering to carry goods for others.



Samran said the account would engage with people in those groups and send private messages to those who showed interest.

In the case involving the flight attendant, however, investigators have not reached a conclusion about her true intentions or whether she knew what the bag contained.

Thai police are, therefore, continuing to examine the communications and circumstances surrounding her involvement rather than making a definitive finding about her state of knowledge.

Chantra is described as the elder sister of Ekkawit’s sister-in-law.

Investigators found that she had frequently travelled between Thailand and Laos, leading police to suspect that she had links with an international drug-trafficking organisation.

The authorities believe she left Thailand suddenly through a natural border crossing after learning that investigators were closing in on the network.

Police trace alleged supply route through Phayao

Samran said investigators had obtained information about the alleged leaders of the network and the route used to bring heroin into Thailand.

Thai police believe the drugs entered the country through Phayao province and were supplied by a network operating in a neighbouring country.

He said the organisation was separate from another trafficking group investigated by Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board, which involved the arrest of a married couple in Loei province in north-eastern Thailand.

The distinction was based partly on the alleged trafficking route. The group in the current investigation had consistently brought heroin into Thailand through Phayao, police said.

Ekkawit to be detained as police oppose bail

Police said the Thai investigation file was substantially complete, although officers would continue questioning Ekkawit and examining the wider network.

Narcotics Suppression Bureau investigators were due to take him to the Criminal Court of Thailand on July 11 to seek approval for his continued detention.

Police also planned to oppose bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the continuing investigation into other people connected with the network.

Samran said Thailand was prepared to cooperate if Australian authorities requested evidence or information concerning the case.

He declined to comment on how the Australian legal process involving the flight attendant should be resolved, saying that was a matter for the Australian justice system.

However, he said Thai investigators had assembled extensive information concerning the alleged network’s activities within Thailand and were continuing efforts to locate Chantra and identify others who may have taken part. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK