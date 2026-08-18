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Thai police charge Bangkok pub owner over blaze as death toll rises to 41

The fire broke out at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok’s northern Chatuchak district on July 13.

BANGKOK – Thai police said on Aug 18 they submitted charges against the owner of a Bangkok pub to prosecutors, a month after a fire at the venue killed more than 40 people in the country’s deadliest blaze in five years.

The charges include negligence causing death, negligence causing serious injury to others, negligence causing physical and mental harm to others, negligence causing a fire, and operating an entertainment venue without a licence, Police Major-General Kiatikul Sonthinern, the district police commander, told Reuters.

“The owner, however, was still being treated in hospital and was unable to acknowledge the charges,” Kiatikul said.

The death toll rose to 41 with 10 in hospital, according to the Bangkok Emergency Medical Centre.

The fire broke out at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok’s northern Chatuchak district after an electrical short circuit caused by unauthorised modifications to the electrical system, he added.

Experts had said non-fire-retardant foam and plastic decor produced extreme heat and toxic smoke, Reuters reported.

The government has vowed to tighten regulations, including random inspections at entertainment venues to ensure safety. REUTERS