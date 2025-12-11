Straitstimes.com header logo

Thai PM says he will return ‘power to the people’, setting stage for vote

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that he is "returning power to the people".

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in September he planned to dissolve Parliament by the end of January.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on social media on Dec 11 that he is “returning power to the people”, signalling his readiness to dissolve Parliament and clear the way for elections earlier than previous anticipated.

Mr Anutin has submitted a request for the dissolution of Parliament to Thailand’s King, a government source with direct knowledge told Reuters.

A government spokesman did not respond to a call seeking comment.

If the King approves the dissolution, polls must be held within 45-60 days, according to the Thai constitution.

Mr Anutin said in September he planned to dissolve Parliament by the end of January, with a general election to be held in March or early April, but this move would accelerate that timeline.

Mr Anutin’s comment comes as

a fierce border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia

extended into a fourth day, leaving at least 20 people dead and nearly 200 injured. REUTERS

