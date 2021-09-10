Thai PM sacks two deputy ministers, a move analysts say could prove costly

BANGKOK - Less than a week after surviving a no-confidence vote that stirred rumours of in-fighting within the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has sacked two deputy ministers, one of whom was suspected of organising a plot against him.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Thamanat Prompow, who is PPRP secretary-general, and fellow party colleague, Deputy Minister of Labour Narumon Pinyosinwat, would be removed from their cabinet roles "for the good of the administration," said an order in the Royal Gazette on Thursday (Sept 9).