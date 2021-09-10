Thai PM sacks two deputy ministers, a move analysts say could prove costly

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wants to show that he is in control and is attempting to close ranks, say analysts.
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wants to show that he is in control and is attempting to close ranks, say analysts.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thailand Correspondent
  • Published
    36 min ago
BANGKOK - Less than a week after surviving a no-confidence vote that stirred rumours of in-fighting within the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has sacked two deputy ministers, one of whom was suspected of organising a plot against him.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Thamanat Prompow, who is PPRP secretary-general, and fellow party colleague, Deputy Minister of Labour Narumon Pinyosinwat, would be removed from their cabinet roles "for the good of the administration," said an order in the Royal Gazette on Thursday (Sept 9).

