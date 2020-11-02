Thailand's PM Prayut and Cabinet check tourism preparations on Koh Samui

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led a Cabinet visit to the tourism hot spot of Koh Samui on Monday (Nov 2), to check preparations for the return of foreign visitors.

After landing at Koh Samui International Airport, the PM and his ministers inspected the Covid-19 screening checkpoints and told staff to be prepared for more tourist arrivals.

Mr Prayut and his Cabinet also visited the Sheraton Samui Resort Hotel in Bo Phut to check the Alternative Local State Quarantine (ALSQ) for foreign tourists.

Foreigners must complete the mandatory 14-day ALSQ at one of eight hotels on Samui.

If they then test negative for the virus, they can travel to various locations on the island, wearing an electronic wristband to monitor their movements. Any one found to be infected with Covid-19 will be transferred for treatment.