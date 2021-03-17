Coronavirus Vaccines

Thai PM gets first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine as concerns ease

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha getting the AstraZeneca shot in Bangkok yesterday. The suspended roll-out of the vaccine was set to be resumed after many nations said there were no blood clot issues.
BANGKOK • Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha became the first person to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the South-east Asian country yesterday after the roll-out had been temporarily put on hold over safety concerns.

Mr Prayut and other Cabinet members had been initially due to get their vaccine shots last Friday, before Thailand suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it could cause blood clots prompted a number of European countries to hit pause.

Thailand's health minister said on Monday that the roll-out would resume after many countries had said there were no blood clot issues with the vaccine.

