Thai PM Prayut cleared by court over housing case but protesters vow to continue rallies

BANGKOK - Thailand’s constitutional court on Wednesday (Dec 2) cleared Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of wrongdoing for staying in army housing beyond his retirement as army chief, as youth vowed to continue rallying on the streets calling for his resignation.

“General Prayut Chan-o-cha can legitimately stay in the army guests facility... as a former army leader and as person who serves the country,” said the court on Wednesday.

He could be thrown out of power if he had lost the case.

In May 2014, the then army chief staged a coup that toppled the Pheu Thai Party-led government and installed himself as prime minister.

He retired from his military post in September that year, but continued staying with his family in army-provided quarters in the First Infantry Regiment base in Bangkok.

He returned as premier heading a coalition government after last year’s election.

Opposition lawmakers filed a complaint about his alleged abuse of power earlier this year (2020).

Mr Prayut, 66, has said he is staying in the barracks for security reasons.

Youth-led protests have taken hold since February against the government, which demonstrators argue is a holdover from Mr Prayut’s earlier regime that triumphed by dint of a specially engineered Constitution.

Apart from demanding that the Constitution be amended and Mr Prayut resign, protesters have also called for the monarchy to be reformed.

The last demand is the most controversial, given that Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkron controls two army units and personally owns an estimated over US$40 billion (S$53.6 billion) worth of assets that used to be held in the name of the Crown Property Bureau.

While lawmakers voted last month to begin the process of amending the Charter, most have been reluctant to touch the powers of the monarchy.

The government has also lifted a moratorium on lese majeste charges, which were brought by police against several protest leaders over the past week. Under this law, anyone convicted of insulting or defaming the king, queen or heir apparent can be jailed for up to 15 years.

The escalated police action did not deter protesters from rallying outside an army base housing a unit personally controlled by the king on Sunday.

Demonstrators plan to mass again on Wednesday at Lad Phrao intersection in northern Bangkok.