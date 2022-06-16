Thai PM faces no-confidence vote with elections just months away

BANGKOK • Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is facing a no-confidence vote in Parliament, with the opposition set to grill his government on a range of issues, including economic mismanagement, even as the ruling coalition grapples with internal divisions.

The opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai yesterday that also targets 10 senior members of Mr Prayut's Cabinet.

The House is likely to hold a debate next month before voting on the motion.

The opposition attempt to vote out Mr Prayut - the fourth since the elections in 2019 - comes amid wrangling among the coalition parties and a steady decline in the Premier's popularity.

With the opposition lacking the numbers to topple the government, analysts and lawmakers say disgruntled coalition partners and ruling coalition fractions will determine if Mr Prayut survives the vote.

"We believe we will create a ripple," said Mr Sutin Klungsang, a member of Parliament from the opposition Pheu Thai party.

"Even if we don't succeed in knocking down the government in Parliament, at least the people will be better-informed in their decision-making before they head to polls next year," he said.

The government is unfazed by the no-confidence vote and expects to emerge unscathed like it did during a vote on the first reading of the budget for fiscal year 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters on Tuesday.

Thailand is due to call a general election by March next year.

