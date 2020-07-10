Thai PM confirms possibility of Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday confirmed talks on a Cabinet reshuffle amid the Covid-19 crisis, after three ministers announced their resignation from the ruling party earlier in the day.

"I ask you to trust in the system I created," Mr Prayut was quoted by Bloomberg as saying. "No matter who comes or goes, they'll have to follow my rules."

At mid-day, finance minister Uttama Savanayana had announced that he and three colleagues had achieved their objective of founding the Palang Pracharath Party - which helms the ruling coalition - and propelling Mr Prayut to the premiership.

"Now that Palang Pracharath Party has new executives, we thought we should end our role as party members so we can focus on our roles in the administration," he said. "There is a lot of work, including those related to Covid-19, and we think we should concentrate on them."

He was speaking alongside energy minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, higher education, science, research and innovation minister Suvit Maesincee, and the prime minister's deputy secretary-general for political affairs Kobsak Pootrakool who also resigned from the party.

All four are technocrats-turned-politicians, and were ousted from the Palang Pracharath's executive team last month.

Dr Uttama, the party leader, was replaced by deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwan, and Mr Sontirat by Mr Anucha Nakasai as party secretary-general.

While Thailand has not recorded any community transmission of the coronavirus for over a month, its tourism-dependent economy is expected by the Bank of Thailand to contract by 8.1 per cent this year.

Like many other countries, Thailand has rolled out massive aid and stimulus programmes amounting to some 13 per cent of its gross domestic product.

But the latest upheavals in Palang Pracharath have raised questions about the longevity of Thailand's Covid-19 recovery strategies.

Dr Viroj Na Ranong, a research director at the Thailand Development Research Institute, said it is important for the country to ready a fiscal response for a potential second wave of infections.

Should Mr Prayut decide to relieve the four men of their government positions, he would need to find other technocrats to fill their shoes, Dr Viroj told The Straits Times. The party currently has no economist up to the task, he added.