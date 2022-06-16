Thai PM calls urgent meeting of economic team after Fed tightening

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand's prime minister called an urgent meeting with his economic teams on Thursday (June 16) to discuss economic matters following the United States Federal Reserve's policy tightening.

The meeting would concern measures to tackle rising energy prices and inflation, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek told Reuters, without giving further details. Reuters could not immediately confirm who would be attending the meeting or any other issues on the agenda.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will meet with teams that include Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, and representatives of the central bank, according to local media.

Thailand's headline inflation hit a nearly 14-year high of 7.1 per cent in May. On Tuesday (June 14), the central bank said it was ready to manage any excessive volatility in the baht currency, which is now at a five-year low against the dollar.

Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput on Monday (June 13) said delaying rate hikes for too long would not be good for the country as inflation continues to climb.