Thai PM calls for unity, 'will do his best for nation'

BANGKOK • Thailand's junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday called for national unity and thanked Members of Parliament after they voted him in as a civilian prime minister, five years after he seized power in a military coup.

Mr Prayut easily defeated Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a charismatic political newcomer, by 500-244 votes in a combined ballot by both Houses of Parliament, one of which was entirely appointed in a process controlled by the junta.

The late Wednesday vote followed a general election on March 24, the first since Mr Prayut's 2014 coup, when he ousted an elected government and ushered in a phase of strict military rule.

The opposition Democratic Front of seven parties that voted for Mr Thanathorn says the electoral system was designed to extend and legitimise military domination of civilian government.

The newly endorsed Prime Minister wanted all Thais to join hands with him to take the country forward, a government spokesman said.

He would now "do his best for the nation, religion, monarchy and the people", said the spokesman, Lieutenant-General Werachon Sukondhapatipak.

Mr Prayut, 65, will lead an unwieldy 19-party coalition government that has a slim majority in the Lower House of Representatives, but could be vulnerable to defections and infighting.

Some Thais were unhappy with the Wednesday vote, with hashtags #RIPTHAILAND and #NotMyPM trending on Thai Twitter in the aftermath of Mr Prayut's confirmation.

"I was disappointed because I'm part of a new generation and I hope that the country could move forward to be better than it is now," Ms Suchanya Boonchu, 19, told Reuters.

Others say Mr Prayut's victory was well-deserved because he brought stability after years of partisan turmoil stemming from confrontation between the military-royalist establishment and loyalists of ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

"I am happy because I have always favoured him," said Ms Wilai Pomarrin, 55, who sells newspapers in Bangkok. "Judging from the past five years, he has the situation under control."

