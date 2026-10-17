Thai PM Anutin plays saxophone at IMF–World Bank reception, promotes Thai culture

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Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul played the saxophone at a government reception attended by about 3,000 guests in Bangkok on Oct 16.

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul played the saxophone at a government reception attended by about 3,000 guests in Bangkok on Oct 16, welcoming international financial leaders with music and a message about the economic opportunities offered by Thai food, culture and hospitality.

Thai government spokesman Ekkapob Pianpises said Anutin presided over the Thai government reception at One Bangkok Forum in Pathum Wan district. The event was held as Thailand hosted the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The guests included Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Group president Ajay Banga, alongside ministers, senior executives, international delegates and representatives of the public and private sectors.

Anutin’s saxophone performance followed his speech and drew applause and cheers from the audience.

He said Thailand was delighted to welcome participants back after last hosting the IMF-World Bank meetings 35 years ago. Although Thailand and the wider world had changed considerably, working together to build a better future for people remained essential, he added.

Anutin thanked delegates for several days of meetings and discussions. The reception, he said, offered an opportunity to relax over food and music, enjoy one another’s company and experience Thailand’s warmth beyond the conference rooms.

The Thai PM described Thai food as a connection between people and generations, as well as a source of income and opportunity for farmers, street vendors, chefs and restaurant owners.

Anutin said knowledge and traditions passed down through generations - including Thai cuisine, traditional healthcare and hospitality - could provide a foundation for new opportunities in healthcare, wellness and the longevity economy.

He also highlighted the contribution of young people whose ideas and creativity were helping develop Thai cuisine, design, art and other industries, making the country’s identity more accessible to audiences around the world.

Thailand aims to combine its cultural heritage and creativity with new technology to create future opportunities, Anutin said, inviting international partners to take part.

The Thai PM said the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings brought together people from different countries and backgrounds to exchange perspectives. Despite the changes Thailand and the world had experienced, cooperation remained central to improving people’s futures.

Anutin expressed hope that participants would leave with useful outcomes from their discussions and positive memories of Thailand and its people. The friendships and stronger partnerships developed during the meetings should continue after delegates returned home, he said.

The Thai PM concluded his remarks by inviting guests to raise a toast to friendship, partnership and the success of their work together, before giving his saxophone performance. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK