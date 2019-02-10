Thai Raksa Chart party obeys King's order to keep sister out of politics

BANGKOK • A former Thai princess whose stunning announcement she was running for prime minister in the March 24 general election was quickly opposed by her brother, the King, thanked the people yesterday for their support but steered clear of commenting on her candidacy.

Hours after King Maha Vajiralongkorn prohibited his older sister Ubolratana Rajakanya from being the prime ministerial candidate of a party linked to ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, Ms Ubolratana posted a message on her Instagram thanking supporters for their "love and kindness towards each other over the past day" and expressed gratitude for their support.

The 67-year-old - who relinquished her royal title in 1972 but continues to be treated as a royal - did not directly mention her brother or her political hopes but said she wanted to see Thailand to be "moving forward, being admirable and acceptable by international countries, want to see all Thais have rights, a chance, good living, happiness to all". She ended her post with the hashtag #ILoveYou.

A political bombshell was dropped on Friday morning when the Thai Raksa Chart Party - an offshoot of a larger pro-Thaksin party that was ousted from power in the 2014 coup - nominated Ms Ubolratana as its sole candidate for prime minister in the upcoming elections.

Social media immediately erupted with memes framing her candidacy as a fight between good and evil. The hashtag #LongLiveSlender - which referred to her preference for people to wish her "long live slender" (song phra slender) instead of "long live your highness" (song phra charoen) - began trending on Twitter.

But about 12 hours later, her political bid was stymied when the King issued a nationally televised royal command saying immediate members of the royal family traditionally must stay above politics.

Thai journalist Pravit Rojanaphruk tweeted: "One thing that cannot be changed by any royal announcement is we all know now where Princess #Ubolratana stands politically."

In a statement yesterday, Thai Raksa Chart expressed gratitude to the former princess and said it "accepts His Majesty's command with loyalty to the King and every single member of the royal family".

The party also cancelled plans to launch election campaigns in Bangkok's Chinatown earlier yesterday. It informed reporters without explanation that Thai Raksa Chart leader Preechapol Pongpanit and campaign chief Nattawut Saikaur would cancel the visit to Yaowarat.

Topping one of the most dramatic weeks in the nation's political history, Thailand's Election Commission (EC) said it will meet tomorrow, without specifying the agenda.

But the leader of the pro-military People's Reform Party has urged the EC to dissolve Thai Raksa Chart for nominating Ms Ubolratana, Bangkok Post reported. Mr Paiboon Nititawan said that under the 2018 Political Party Act, the EC must propose to the Constitution Court the dissolution of a political party that has committed an act deemed hostile to the rule of the constitutional monarchy.

While political watchers were gripped by the political twists and turns, the reactions were much more muted on the social media pages of the country's three English newspapers - Bangkok Post, The Nation and Khaosod English.

For example, 15 hours after The Nation posted a link saying the King had issued a statement regarding his sister's political bid, most of the commentators said it was a "very nice decision" and hailed the King for his wisdom. "I hope she will accept with (an) open heart that royals are not supposed to be in politics," said Ms Vee Porter, while Mr Nhatz Loyaga said there must be "separation of monarchy from state politics".

"It would never have worked out well anyway. Would the media or anyone dare to criticise her as PM, even the opposition for that matter? Common sense prevailed in the end," said Mr Oscar Chico.

Some expressed unhappiness with Thai Raksa Chart. An activist who called himself Champ 1984 said he was "disappointed" with the idea of a pro-democracy party enlisting a royal family member and would now vote for a different party.

Still, there were some who felt that Ms Ubolratana's short-lived bid was to be admired. "Thank you for (being) daring and giving hope to the Thai people," wrote Mr Yvan Rattana Vilain-Lueluang on Khaosod English's Facebook page.

THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

