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Gunman kills Thai official at work as country reels from school shooting

The suspected gunman, a former lawmaker, has been detained after firing at a senior provincial official and his driver.

BANGKOK – A gunman killed a Thai official inside a government office on the outskirts of Thailand’s capital on Aug 10, officials said, just days after a teenager’s killing rampage at a school in the same province reignited debate over gun control.

Police said the suspected shooter, former lawmaker Chalong Riewrang, fired at the chairman of the Provincial Administrative Organization in Nonthaburi, which borders Bangkok, because of a disagreement over borrowed money.

“The motive was personal,” Police Lieutenant-General Wattana Yijin told reporters, adding that the provincial official’s driver was also wounded, but is not in a critical state.

The official died of his wounds at Nonthaburi’s Phra Nang Klao Hospital, its director Sakol Sookprome told Reuters.

In a statement to reporters while in police custody, Chalong said he had gone to confront the victim over a longstanding dispute, but the latter declined to talk things out.

“But when he was driving away, he pulled a gun,” Chalong said, referring to the victim . “I fired.”

The police did not provide any information on whether the slain official was armed.

Thailand has been reeling from a 14-year-old boy’s rampage on Aug 7 – first at his home and then at Debsirin Nonthaburi School – that left nine people dead, including the shooter, and over 20 wounded in the country’s deadliest mass shooting in nearly four years.

Thai schoolchildren returned to classrooms on Aug 10, some going through metal detectors and other checks, as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reiterated his intention to tighten gun controls in the wake of the school shooting .

At Debsirin School in Bangkok, a sister institution to where the Aug 7 shooting took place, the authorities installed metal detectors and stepped up security as students returned to classrooms.

School director Withan Promsintusak said officials had acted immediately after the attack, introducing weapons screening to reassure parents and protect students.

“We never imagined that a school, which should be the safest place, is where something like this would happen,” he said.

Thidarat Songrat, the 54-year-old grandmother of a student, said weapons screening was necessary because schools could not otherwise determine whether students might be carrying dangerous objects.

New school safety protocol

Following the Aug 7 shooting, Thailand’s Education Ministry said it will develop new school safety protocols over the next three months, including mental health screenings, emergency response drills, measures to tackle bullying, and improved detection of weapons and other prohibited items.

Anutin also ordered tougher enforcement against people carrying guns in public and said the police would set up checkpoints as part of a crackdown, which would include tightening controls on the possession, carrying and use of firearms.

“No one has the right to carry a firearm, especially in a public place,” Anutin told reporters, adding that claiming a weapon was for self-defence was no justification.

Thailand had ​an estimated 10.3 million firearms in civilian possession, equating to around 15 guns per 100 residents, the highest rate in South-east Asia by a wide margin, according to a 2017 estimate by the Small Arms Survey.

The country’s current licensing scheme lacks mental health screening for people applying to possess a gun, allows people as young as 20 years old to hold weapons, and does not require periodic reassessments for licence holders, according to experts. REUTERS