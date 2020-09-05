Thai national parks to shut for months each year

BANGKOK • Thailand plans to shut its national parks for several months each year to reduce environmental damage at popular tourist spots, the Thai environment minister said.

The closure of the parks during the coronavirus outbreak has allowed the natural habitat to recover from the hordes of tourists and brought a return of wildlife, such as whales and turtles, to Thailand's world-famous beaches, said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

The authorities now want to close the parks annually for two to four months at a time, starting from next year, to improve the conservation of the areas, he said.

"This is so that nature can rehabilitate itself and the park rangers can improve the parks," Mr Varawut said in an interview in Bangkok.

Thailand has more than 100 national parks, which cover the mountain regions in the north to tropical islands in the south, containing popular attractions such as Phi Phi Islands and Phang Nga Bay.

More than 20 million people visited Thai national parks in the 2019 fiscal year and contributed 2.2 billion baht (S$96 million) in park fees, according to data from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Tourism is a key part of Thailand's economy, contributing about one-fifth to gross domestic product before the pandemic disrupted international travel.

Some of the tropical beaches, islands and other natural attractions struggled to cope with the number of foreign visitors, which reached nearly 40 million last year. The government predicts the number of visitors will plummet to less than 7 million this year.

Mr Varawut, who has been in the position for about a year, said the park closures will be staggered across the country.

BLOOMBERG