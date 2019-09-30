Thai model's death scandal puts focus on murky industry

BANGKOK • Thai police investigating a model's unexplained death are hunting for more suspects in a case that has captivated the country and sparked rare outrage over the treatment of women in a poorly understood sector of the entertainment industry.

The body of model-for-hire Thitima Noraphanpiphat was found in the lobby of a Bangkok apartment block on Sept 17, hours after she attended a party where she was paid to serve drinks.

The police are working to press charges against suspects linked to the 25-year-old's death, spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen told Agence France-Presse last Saturday.

The case has made front-page news in Thailand and fuelled speculation on social media over what happened to Ms Thitima. There are nearly 85,000 followers on her Instagram account, where many have posted "RIP" on her photos.

The so-called "pretty" industry in Thailand hires promotional models to attend clubs, product launches and car shows. But critics say there is a legal grey area where women at VIP parties can be coerced into drugs, alcohol and sex.

The models can earn around US$100 (S$138) and above for an evening's work - a significant amount for college students.

Police have already charged seven people connected to the party after closed-circuit television footage went viral showing the main suspect dragging Ms Thitima's lifeless body into an elevator before dumping it on a couch in the lobby.

The inquiry is widening as the authorities hope the case will serve as a warning.

"We have opened the investigation into all these people who got involved in this scandal... including the agency, the manager... and the customers (at) the party," Mr Krissana said. "It just goes to show that if you cross the line, this is what you will receive."

He said the police have not released an official cause of death, but that a "very high consumption rate of alcohol" was found in her body.

The man believed to be in the CCTV footage also works in the entertainment industry and has been identified as model Rachadej Wongtabutr.

He was charged this week with illegal detention leading to death after he allegedly took Ms Thitima from the party to his condominium and left her on the lobby couch.

The authorities say he has denied wrongdoing.

Six others involved in the case have been released on bail.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE