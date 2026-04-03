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A Thai man protects himself from the sun during hot weather in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 30.

BANGKOK - The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of hot weather across Thailand, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 42 deg C in parts of the Central region.

Upper Thailand is also being advised to watch for isolated thunderstorms in some areas, along with hazy skies during the day.

As for the dust situation at present, the north has recorded the highest number of hotspots.

Poor air ventilation is worsening the build-up of dust pollution, and the public is being urged to avoid staying in open areas and to wear N95 masks to protect against PM2.5.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, the department said upper Thailand will generally remain hot, with hazy conditions during the day, and very hot weather in some parts of the North, Northeast and Central region.

A Thai office worker shields herself from the sun during hot weather in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 30. PHOTO: EPA

This is due to a heat-induced low-pressure system over upper Thailand, while weak southerly and south-westerly winds continue to prevail, resulting in isolated thunderstorms in some places.

The public is advised to take care of their health amid hot to very hot conditions by avoiding prolonged outdoor work or activities.

People should also be cautious of possible thunderstorms in some areas.

The south is expected to see little rain, with hot weather during the day, due to weak easterly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Dust situation at this time

The north, north-east and upper central regions are seeing fairly high to high accumulations of dust and haze because the density of hotspots in the north and nearby areas is exceeding the atmosphere’s ventilation capacity.

The public is advised to avoid staying in open areas and to wear N95 masks for safety when outdoors.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am local time on April 3 to 6am on April 4

North

Generally hot to very hot, with hazy conditions during the day.

Minimum temperature: 20-27deg C

Maximum temperature: 35-41deg C

Westerly winds at 5-15 kmh

North-east

Generally hot to very hot, with hazy conditions during the day, and isolated thunderstorms in some areas, mainly in the western part of the region.

Minimum temperature: 22-27deg C

Maximum temperature: 38-41deg C

Southerly winds at 10-15 kmh

Central region

Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy skies during the day.

Minimum temperature: 24-27 deg C

Maximum temperature: 37-42 deg C°C

South-westerly winds at 10-15 kmh

East

Hot with hazy conditions during the day, with isolated thunderstorms in some areas, mainly in the lower part of the region.

Minimum temperature: 25-28 deg C

Maximum temperature: 33-39 deg C

Southerly winds at 15-30 kmh

Waves around 1m high, and above 1m in thundershowers

South (east coast)

Hot during the day, with isolated thunderstorms in some areas, mainly in Phetchaburi and Yala provinces.

Minimum temperature: 22-26 deg C

Maximum temperature: 33-38 deg C

South-easterly winds at 15-30 kmh

Waves around 1m high, and above 1m in thundershowers

South (west coast)

Hot during the day, with isolated thunderstorms in some areas, mainly in Krabi and Satun provinces.

Minimum temperature: 23-26 deg C

Maximum temperature: 35-37 deg C

Easterly winds at 15-30 kmh

Waves around 1m high, and above 1m in thundershowers

Bangkok and the surrounding areas