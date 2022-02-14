Thai metal band rocks against royal insult law

BANGKOK • Hundreds of headbanging metalheads rocked out to the roaring guitars and thundering drums of Thai band Defying Decay, chanting along to their latest politically charged tune.

The group's single, The Law 112: Secrecy And Renegades, is a raucous, defiant anthem with a taboo-defying message - challenging Thailand's lese majeste laws.

Criticising the royal family is punishable by up to 15 years in jail, but calls for royal reform spilt into the open during a series of major youth-led street protests against the junta in 2020.

Saturday night's energetic Bangkok crowd was the first in Thailand to see a live performance of the song, which had already found an audience on US rock stations in November.

The 112 of the title refers to the lese majeste section of Thailand's criminal code, but the song's lyrics avoid criticising any person or institution by name.

"I like to have the lyrics open for interpretation... when I write my songs," said vocalist and lyricist Poom Euarchukiati, 25.

A line in the song about corruption could also find support from royalists or the police, he said.

Despite the song's contentious title, the main source of inspiration comes from fantasy video game Dark Souls, in which corruption is a major theme, he added.

The demonstrations calling for political reform that rocked Bangkok in 2020 exposed a generational split in Thailand between young people yearning for change and a more conservative older generation.

Poom said his mother was not happy when news of the song's contentious title emerged. "My mother originally said 'you can't do this'. But then I showed her the lyrics and she was fine with it."

The Thai protests demanding royal reform and the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha - who took power in a 2014 coup - drew tens of thousands to the streets of Bangkok.

But the movement petered out as Covid-19 restrictions hampered rallies and demonstrators were hit with lese majeste charges.

Thailand has defended the legislation, saying it "reflects the culture and history of Thailand, where the monarchy is one of the main pillars of the nation".

From a musician's perspective, however, the law needs to be "updated" to be compatible with the modern world and prevent "misuse", Poom said.

But imminent change could be far away. Concertgoer Chawanut Rattanaphun, 29, said: "People who listen to (rebellious) music are mostly teenagers and young workers - society is not comprised of this group of people alone."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE