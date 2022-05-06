Thai man who kept wife's body at home for 21 years finally lets go

BANGKOK • A 72-year-old man who lived with the body of his late wife for 21 long years is finally letting her go - but he is keeping her cremated remains in his house.

Mr Charn Janwatchakal's tale was posted on social media last Saturday after he approached the Phet Kasem Bangkok Foundation to help with cremating the remains of his late wife.

Mr Charn, who lives alone in a ramshackle single-storey concrete house in Bangkok's Bang Khen district, had been receiving aid from the foundation since it helped him after a motorcycle accident two months ago.

A female executive of the foundation was puzzled when he sought help to cremate his wife as she thought that he lived alone.

She had visited him daily over the past two months to deliver food and drink but saw no one else in the house.

It later came to light that Mr Charn had kept the body of his wife after she died in 2001 in a coffin in the small room where he slept. He said he talked to the body as if his wife were still alive.

He finally decided to cremate her remains for fear that nobody would give her a proper ceremony after his own death.

The funeral was carried out by the foundation on Saturday and streamed on Facebook Live.

It was a heartbreaking scene as Mr Charn bade his wife a final goodbye.

"You are just going for a brief business and you'll be back home again," he said, sobbing. "It won't be long, I promise."

In an interview with prominent lawyer Nitithorn Kaewto on Monday, Mr Charn revealed that he once led a normal life and even earned several degrees.

He told Mr Nitithorn that he had graduated from the faculty of pharmacy at Chulalongkorn University before becoming a medic in the Royal Thai Army.

His wife had been an official at the Public Health Ministry.

Mr Charn said he also graduated from a traditional medicine course and received a law degree from Ramkhamhaeng Open University.

He secured a licence to represent plaintiffs and defendants in court in 1984.

Mr Charn told Mr Nitithorn that he used to live with his wife and two sons. However, his sons could not accept his decision to keep his wife's body after her death and they moved out.

Without his wife, Mr Charn's world slowly began to fall apart.

The dilapidated house - little more than a storage shack - is filled from wall to wall with junk. There is no electricity or running water. Mr Charn lives on water shared by a neighbour.

Weeds overrun the compound, and dry sticks and leaves pile up against the walls.

After the funeral, staff from the Phet Kasem Bangkok Foundation helped to clean up Mr Charn's house, removing the weeds and fixing the roof.

They also helped to install electricity and gave him a new mattress, blanket and pillow.

The day after the funeral, Mr Charn wrapped the cremated remains of his wife in a white cloth and took them home - her remains will stay in the same room as her body had for the last 21 years.

Mr Charn is not liable for a charge of concealing a body because he had already registered his wife's death.

Mr Charn told Mr Nitithorn that he would now volunteer at the foundation to honour his late wife.

He has also allowed the foundation to keep its rescue boats, used for flood operations, in his 780 sq m compound.

In return, foundation staff promised to visit and take care of him daily.

Mr Nitithorn also bought Mr Charn a bed and gypsum boards for building a new house.

THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK