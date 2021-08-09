Thai man charged with murder of Swiss tourist in Phuket

BANGKOK • A Thai man has been charged with the murder of a Swiss woman whose body was found near a waterfall in Phuket, the police said yesterday.

The body of Ms Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, was found covered with a sheet last Thursday. She had travelled to Phuket under a "sandbox" pilot scheme that allows vaccinated tourists into Phuket without a two-week quarantine.

Thai national Theerawut Tortip, 27, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery causing death, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said.

"The cause of death is yet to be confirmed as the autopsy report has yet to be released by the authorities," the spokesman said during a press conference.

Theerawut, who attended the press conference via a phone-in, accompanied by his lawyer, said he had taken roughly 300 baht (S$12) after strangling Ms Sauvain-Weisskopf.

Police Major-General Nantadej Yoinual said Theerawut confessed following an interrogation.

He said Theerawut had been detained after police reviewed closed-circuit television footage and narrowed the search to the owner of a motorbike seen around the same time that Ms Sauvain-Weisskopf travelled to the waterfall.

The case has cast a pall over Phuket's sandbox scheme, touted as a way to revive Thailand's coronavirus-hit tourism sector after more than a year of strict travel curbs. More than 16,000 people have arrived in Phuket since the scheme was launched on July 1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE