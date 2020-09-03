Thai King restores royal title to consort purged for 'disloyalty'

BANGKOK • A Thai royal consort who was purged for "disloyalty" after running afoul of the Queen has made a sudden and unexpected comeback, with the King reinstating her titles.

Ms Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was stripped of her rank and titles in October last year, just three months after she became the royal consort.

She was accused on national television of "disloyalty" and "ambition" to match the position of Queen Suthida.

"Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is not tarnished," said a decision of King Maha Vajiralongkorn published by palace mouthpiece Royal Gazette, confirming she would once again take the honorific title of "Chao Khun Phra", or noble consort.

"Henceforth, it will be as if she had never been stripped of her military ranks or royal decorations," said the decision, which was dated last Saturday but came to light only yesterday.

The latest episode of palace intrigue comes as Thailand faces unprecedented protests by a pro-democracy movement calling for more transparency and reforms to the secretive royal institution.

A former royal bodyguard, Ms Sineenat was given the title of consort on the King's 67th birthday in July last year, just months after his marriage to Queen Suthida, 42.

A qualified pilot and former army nurse, the then 34-year-old Sineenat was the first woman to receive the title in nearly a century.

Her prominence at the King's elaborate coronation ceremony in May last year stunned the Thai public.

The palace later released images of the short-haired consort in combat fatigues shooting weapons, flying a jet and preparing to parachute from a plane, as well as holding the King's hand.

Ms Sineenat disappeared after her public disgrace and her whereabouts could not be confirmed.

This week, Bild newspaper reported she had arrived in Germany, where the King spends much of the year.

The kingdom has seen near-daily rallies since mid-July, with some attracting up to 20,000 protesters, angry at the military-aligned government and calling for frank discussions about the royal family's role.

Protesters are demanding the scrapping of a royal defamation law - which can see people jailed for up to 15 years on each charge.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn was officially crowned as constitutional monarch in May last year after first taking the throne following the 2016 death of his father, who reigned for 70 years.

Since ascending to the throne, the King has taken personal control of the palace's fortune, worth an estimated US$60 billion (S$82 billion), and also moved two army units under his direct command.

He married three times when he was the crown prince and has seven children - five sons and two daughters - from the marriages.

Queen Suthida is his fourth wife. The royal couple have no children.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS