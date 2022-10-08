Thai King, PM Prayut visit survivors

UTHAI SAWAN - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday visited a hospital treating those wounded in a gun and knife rampage by a sacked policeman that left 37 victims dead, ending a day of grief and mourning by relatives.

The King was also to meet survivors of Thursday's attack, one of the worst mass killings in Thai history, in a rare public interaction for the monarch, who is officially regarded as a semi-divine figurehead.

Coffins bearing the bodies of the victims - most of them children - were earlier transported to temples to be handed over to relatives, many of whom had spent the day mourning at the nursery where their children were slain.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha laid flowers at the nursery in rural north-eastern Nong Bua Lamphu province and handed out compensation cheques to grieving families.

Government buildings flew flags at half-mast to mourn victims of the carnage in Uthai Sawan, a town 500km north-east of Bangkok, the capital of the largely Buddhist country.

After leaving the daycare centre filled with dead, dying and wounded victims, the former policeman went home and shot dead his wife and son before turning his weapon on himself.

Police identified the attacker as Panya Kamrab, 34, a former police sergeant who had been dismissed over drug allegations and who was facing trial on a drugs charge. It was not clear if Panya still used drugs.

An autopsy report indicated he had not used them on the day of the attack, national police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat said on Friday. "The reasons are probably unemployment, no money and family issues," he said.

One witness, Mr Kittisak Polprakan, said he saw the attacker calmly walking out of the daycare centre - a pink, one-storey building surrounded by a lawn and small palm trees - after the massacre "as if he was just taking a normal stroll".

"I don't know (why he did this), but he was under a lot of pressure," Panya's mother told Nation TV, citing debts her son had run up, as well as his drug taking.

Most of the two dozen children, aged between two and five, were slashed to death, while adults were shot, police said.

Police official Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya told Reuters autopsies showed the children had been slashed with a large knife, sometimes multiple times.

Three boys and a girl who survived were being treated in hospital, police said.

The aunt of a three-year-old boy who died in the slaughter held a stuffed dog and a toy tractor in her lap as she recounted how she had rushed to the scene when the news first spread.

"I came and I saw two bodies in front of the school and I immediately knew that the kid was already dead," said Ms Suwimon Sudfanpitak, 40, who had been looking after her nephew, Techin, while his parents worked in Bangkok.

In the late afternoon, relatives wailed in pain as funerals were set to be held at Wat Rat Sammakhi.

Some collapsed and had to be laid on straw mats and fanned by medical workers.

The massacre was among the worst involving children killed by one person.

In Norway in 2011, far-right militant Anders Breivik killed 69 people, mostly teenagers, at a summer camp.

The death toll in other cases includes 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut, in the United States, 16 at Dunblane in Scotland in 1996 and 19 at a school in Uvalde, Texas, in the US in 2022.

Gun laws are strict in Thailand, but gun ownership there is high compared with some South-east Asian countries, and illegal weapons are common, with many brought in from strife-torn neighbours.

AFP, REUTERS