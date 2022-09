BANGKOK - She caught attention as a singer, dancer, business owner and "successful" forex trader. But Ms Natthamon Khongchak is now making headlines as an alleged multi-million-dollar scammer, and a fugitive.

The Thai social media celebrity, better known online as Nutty, has gone missing after she is said to have fleeced thousands of her followers of two billion baht (S$77 million) in foreign exchange investments they made with her.