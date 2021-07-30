Thai hospitals face bed shortage as cases, deaths soar

BANGKOK• • Thailand's Health Ministry sounded the alarm over Bangkok's dire lack of hospital beds and isolation facilities yesterday as Covid-19 cases and deaths soared to a new record.

Thailand reported a daily record of 17,669 new coronavirus infections yesterday, bringing the total to 561,030.

The country also reported a record 165 Covid-19 deaths, also a daily record, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,562.

"I am speaking frankly - we do not have enough beds in hospitals," said Dr Somsak Akkasilp, the Health Ministry's director-general of the Department of Medical Services, at a press conference.

"In big hospitals, all (intensive care units) are over-occupied. They have 10 beds for ICU but they have to handle 12 ICU cases," he said, adding that medics were moving critical patients from the emergency room once the beds were vacated.

Meanwhile, Thai volunteers on Wednesday turned a cargo warehouse at Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport into a 1,800-bed field hospital for Covid-19 patients with less severe symptoms, as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

In neighbouring Cambodia, lockdowns were launched in eight provinces bordering Thailand at midnight, in a bid to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the South-east Asian country.

Prime Minister Hun Sen signed an order late on Wednesday for the lockdown, which bans people from leaving their homes, gathering in groups and conducting business, except for those involved in operating airlines.

"The temporary lockdown... aims to prevent community-based transmission of the new Covid Delta variant," Mr Hun Sen said in the order posted on Facebook.

Border checkpoints with Thailand will also be closed except to allow for the transport of goods and in emergencies, he said, adding that the lockdown was due to run until Aug 12.

Cambodia managed to largely contain the virus for most of last year, but an outbreak first detected in late February has driven up total cases to more than 75,000 and deaths to more than 1,300.

