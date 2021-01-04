Thai govt empowers provinces to set their own curbs amid surge

BANGKOK • Thailand's government held off ordering new nationwide business shutdowns yesterday amid a wave of coronavirus cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel.

Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by mid-2020, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month.

Yesterday, it confirmed 315 new coronavirus cases, the majority due to local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths since its first case in January last year.

Samut Sakhon, a province south of Bangkok where the current outbreak started, reported 541 additional cases yesterday. That number will be added to the official tally today, its health official said.

The country also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7 yesterday, Dr Yong Poovorawan, a senior virologist from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, said in a post on his official Facebook page.

The variant was found in a family of four who were in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from Britain, but Dr Yong said there is no risk of that variant being spread in Thailand.

Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said the Health Ministry has recommended to the government to restrict all flights from Britain until there is more information on the new strain.

Officials said the current domestic outbreak is linked to illegal border migration from neighbouring Myanmar.

The government has designated 28 provinces, including Bangkok, as high-risk zones, recommending suspension of some businesses and crowded activities.

Some ministries and agencies have already issued new restrictions.

The Education Ministry has ordered all public and private schools and vocational training centres to close from today until the end of the month.

The Thai Retailers Association has also announced that all shopping malls around the country should close at 9pm daily, an hour earlier than the usual closing time, a statement said.

The authorities in Bangkok had earlier closed entertainment venues, nurseries, gyms and massage parlours, while keeping open shopping malls, restaurants and public parks.

