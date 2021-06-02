Thai govt approves $6b stimulus package to tackle impact of outbreak

BANGKOK • The Thai government has approved a set of economic stimulus measures worth 140 billion baht (S$5.95 billion) to counter the impact of the nation's biggest coronavirus outbreak yet.

The measures - which include cash handouts to welfare card holders and special groups, as well as co-payments and cash rebates - are expected to be implemented from next month, Mr Anucha Burapachaisri, a government spokesman, said yesterday.

Thailand's economy is facing strong headwinds from the country's latest Covid-19 outbreak, which has totalled more than 130,000 cases since it began in Bangkok nightlife venues in April.

Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Monday that the economy may not return to pre-pandemic growth levels until early 2023, three quarters later than previously expected.

The latest aid is on top of an 85.5 billion baht package last month that extended two cash handout programmes. The two latest packages will be financed by borrowing under a one trillion baht programme approved in April last year, Mr Anucha said.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn last week endorsed a further US$16 billion (S$21 billion) borrowing plan to finance relief measures when the one trillion baht programme runs out.

The latest measures, which target 51 million people, are expected to inject 473 billion baht both from government and private spending into the economy in the second half of the year, Ms Kulaya Tantitemit, head of the Fiscal Policy Office, said yesterday.

"We aim to start implementing the measures from July 1," she said. "But the timing can be changed, depending on the outbreak's situation. We will need to monitor that closely."

The package announced yesterday includes 93 billion baht in co-payments for consumer purchases, targeted at 31 million people; and 16.4 billion baht in cash handouts to 13.65 million holders of welfare cards.

It also includes a three billion baht cash handout to 2.5 million people considered members of special groups, such as those with disabilities; and a 28 billion baht cashback measure aimed at four million high-income people.

