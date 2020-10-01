Thai government has lost public's trust, says banned opposition leader

BANGKOK • One of Thailand's most high-profile critics said the government was facing a "perfect storm" of protests and economic distress caused by the coronavirus pandemic, predicting it would not last the full term after losing the trust of its people.

Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the former leader of the opposition Future Forward Party, was banned from politics for 10 years after a court ordered the group's dissolution for breaching financing rules in February. He has repeatedly denied the charges.

"In time of political, economic and health crises, if you can't command trust of the people, how can you run the country?" Mr Thanathorn said in an interview in Bangkok on Monday. "You can't even find a finance minister. It means no one has confidence in you."

The previous minister quit due to health reasons early last month, after less than a month into the job, and has yet to be replaced.

The break-up of Mr Thanathorn's party, which won the third-largest share of seats in last year's election, started a wave of anti-government protests that have expanded in recent months, with 50,000 people attending the biggest rally last month.

Protesters are demanding changes that include scrapping the military-appointed Senate - which played a key role in the return of coup leader Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister after the election last year - and reining in the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The administration should not "underestimate the anger of the people", said Mr Thanathorn, who is now running the Progressive Movement, a group of former Future Forward executives supporting candidates running in local elections, which are expected to be held in December. "I don't think Prayut's government will last full term. His government has lost all the trust of the people."

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that under Mr Prayut's leadership, the country's response to the pandemic had earned the praise of the World Health Organisation.

"The government will roll out various economic measures to restore confidence, and boost investment and consumption," Mr Anucha said. "It's also preparing to allow foreign visitors to travel to Thailand with strict control measures."

On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved 51 billion baht (S$2.2 billion) worth of economic stimulus measures to bolster consumption, which the Finance Ministry said should help minimise the hit to the economy.

It also cleared 1.47 trillion baht in government borrowing in the fiscal year starting today to fund fiscal stimulus and the budget deficit.

The escalating protests add to the challenges facing Mr Prayut's government, which is trying to revive an economy on track for a record contraction this year after the pandemic disrupted international trade and travel, the country's two most important sectors.

Mr Prayut said early this week that he expected to announce the new finance minister next week, noting he needed time to find "the best person" who is ready and whose family is ready. He previously said the resignation of the minister would not derail government policies. Mr Prayut again appealed to protesters "to reduce pressure" and avoid creating more conflict and division in the country.

Demonstrators want the Constitution rewritten. It was developed under the leadership of Mr Prayut's junta and is widely seen as one of the tools that helped his military-backed regime maintain its power in last year's vote.

Mr Thanathorn, who has been at several demonstrations over the past months, said the country was weathering an unprecedented series of challenges. "It's basically a perfect storm."

BLOOMBERG