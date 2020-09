BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand's recently appointed Finance Minister Predee Daochai has submitted his resignation, but the prime minister has not yet accepted it, two government sources said on Tuesday (Sept 1).

The banking veteran took office last month in a major economic team shake-up.

"The minister wanted to resign but it's unclear if the prime minister will allow him to," said a finance ministry source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.

