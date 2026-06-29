Thai family mourn teen girl as Australian charged with murder

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Simon Peter Carman, an Australian man, was charged for the murder of a 17-year-old Thai girl in Pattaya, Thailand.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The family of a 17-year-old Thai girl whose body was found in a suitcase in a resort city are “devastated”, her stepmother said on June 29 , as the authorities charged an Australian man for her murder.

“I never imagined she would be gone this quickly,” Orradee Bussarakham told AFP by phone. “We didn’t get to say goodbye.”

Orradee and the girl’s father Thongchai Donhomla were in Bangkok on June 29 to collect the body, which was found near a railway track in the seaside resort city of Pattaya early on June 27 .

“Like her dad, I’m devastated. Although I’m her stepmother, I feel like I just lost a child of my own,” Orradee said.

A 45-year-old Australian, Simon Peter Carman, has been charged with premeditated murder in the case, Police Lieutenant-Colonel Kosala Ngampong told AFP.

Carman was arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on the night of June 26 as he prepared to board a flight back to Australia, after the victim’s friend had reported her missing.

He faces charges of premeditated murder, “taking a minor (for sexual purposes)” and concealment of a body – all of which he has denied, Kosala said.

He is held at a Pattaya jail while the case is referred to prosecutors.

Under the Thai Criminal Code, premeditated murder carries a penalty of life imprisonment or death, the latter rarely enforced.

Popular with foreign tourists, Pattaya is known for its beaches and a nightlife scene that has long drawn scrutiny over sex tourism.

CCTV footage showed Carman entering a condominium in Pattaya with the girl in the early hours of June 25 , and leaving that evening carrying a large black suitcase, police said.

Kosala said Carman had loaded the suitcase onto a motorcycle and rode to a grassy area near a railway line in the city.

The police found the suitcase early on June 27 near a railway track, discovering inside the victim’s body which bore signs of violence.

The girl had left her home in Kalasin province, in Thailand’s north-east, for Pattaya on June 16, Orradee said.

She described her stepdaughter as a cheerful, sociable girl with a wide circle of friends.

The teen would help Orradee sell garlands and fruits at a roadside stall, she recalled, adding: “She would always bring the family together for mookata (Thai barbecue).”

Her body will be returned home for funeral rites. AFP