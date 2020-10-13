Thai demonstrators plan to surround PM's office, openly defy King

BANGKOK • Demonstrators in Thailand calling for reform of the monarchy plan to surround the Prime Minister's office tomorrow and openly defy King Maha Vajiralongkorn, said a key leader of the protests.

The gathering will start in an area near the Grand Palace and conclude with a march to Government House, the main office of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, according to Mr Parit Chiwarak, one of the organisers who wrote a 10-point demand calling for reform of the monarchy. He said protesters plan to camp out around the complex until the weekend.

"We're escalating our movement - the goal would be to surround the Government House," Mr Parit said, adding that he expects it to be their biggest demonstration yet.

He said he does not expect the government to use force to disperse protesters because that would be "the end for them".

The protest will take place on a route King Vajiralongkorn is expected to use to attend a scheduled event nearby. Mr Parit said the protesters will give the royal motorcade a three-finger salute - a symbol of the escalating protest movement, which attracted about 50,000 people at a rally last month.

The protesters have called for the resignation of Mr Prayut and his military-backed government, and a rewriting of the Constitution drafted after a 2014 coup he led that helped him stay in power following elections last year.

They are also seeking to rein in some powers of the monarchy, such as prohibiting the king from endorsing any coup and revoking restrictive laws that criminalise insults against top members of the royal family.

"I'd like to ask all citizens to maintain peace and order as much as possible, to respect the law and to not get in the way of other people," Mr Prayut said at a briefing yesterday, without directly mentioning the planned protest.

Deputy Premier Prawit Wongsuwan, who oversees security affairs, yesterday said the government has prepared for the planned protest. He also said he does not expect a large number of demonstrators and is still open to a discussion with the group, which has rejected talks with him.

School and university students, labour groups and the movement's supporters outside Bangkok are expected to be at the protest, Mr Parit said.

BLOOMBERG