Thai customs seize over 3,000 vapes and Kpods worth $113,500

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Authorities believe the seizure prevented the products from being distributed among young people in the provinces.

BANGKOK – Thai customs officials have seized more than 3,000 electronic cigarettes and Kpods, valued at nearly 3 million baht ($113,500), in a joint operation aimed at preventing the illegal products from reaching young people in three north-eastern provinces ahead of Halloween celebrations.

The seizure was announced on Oct 31 by Chong Chom Customs House, which oversees customs enforcement in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.

Officials from Chong Chom Customs House worked with the Nakhon Ratchasima Mail Centre to inspect domestic postal parcels as part of intensified efforts to intercept smuggled and untaxed goods.

The operation uncovered more than 3,000 electronic cigarettes and Kpods believed to have been smuggled from southern border areas, with an estimated combined value of almost 3 million baht.

Authorities believe the seizure prevented the products from being distributed among young people in the three provinces, particularly ahead of Halloween gatherings where electronic cigarettes could be used without awareness of their potential health risks.

Customs warns smugglers of strict legal action

Prasit Deejongcharoen, chief of Chong Chom Customs House, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting the public, particularly young people, from electronic cigarettes containing potentially harmful chemicals.

He stressed that customs officers would maintain strict enforcement against illegal traders and would not tolerate attempts to negotiate their way out of prosecution.

“Our policy is to make arrests, not negotiate settlements. Anyone found breaking the law will be arrested, with no negotiations,” Prasit warned.

He added that offenders would face legal proceedings under customs legislation without exception.

The latest operation forms part of continuing efforts by Chong Chom Customs House and postal authorities to intercept illegal products and prevent their distribution across north-eastern Thailand. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK