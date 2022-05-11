Thai cult leader whose followers ate his 'cure-all' excreta arrested

BANGKOK • A man who claimed to be "the father of all religions" and allegedly told his followers to eat his waste has been arrested on several charges after 11 corpses, mostly belonging to his followers, were found at his campsite in the Thai province of Chaiyaphum.

The cult leader was identified only as Thawee, a resident of Nong Rua district of Khon Kaen province, said Chaiyaphum governor Kraisorn Kongchalard on Monday.

The 74-year-old was arrested on Sunday when celebrity shaman Jiraphan Phetkhao, better known as Mor Pla, led police and authorities from other government agencies to raid the forest campsite in a village in Tambon Dong Klang of Chaiyaphum's Khon San district.

Mr Jiraphan claims to have special powers to help people affected by superstitious beliefs and runs a TV programme in which he campaigns against those he calls fake shamans and Buddhist monks who violate religious laws.

The shaman said a woman had sought his help after her mother went to the campsite, which was regarded by followers as a "hermitage", and was allegedly not allowed to return home.

Ms Jenjira, 53, a resident of Khon Kaen, told Mr Jiraphan that her 80-year-old mother, Noi, went to the hermitage and had not returned home.

She said that she later learnt the followers were told to eat the mucus, urine, excrement and dandruff of "The Father" Thawee because all waste from him could cure diseases.

When Mr Jiraphan, the Chaiyaphum governor and Khon San police chief Colonel Watanachai Janhathum arrived at the campsite, they found Thawee surrounded by some 30 followers, including the middle-aged and elderly.

They were staying together in a large makeshift wooden hut with a roof made of grass.

When the authorities arrived, no one in the hut was wearing a face mask to protect themselves against Covid-19.

All the followers reportedly told the authorities that they believed Thawee was "Father, the God" who could cure them of all diseases.

But the 11 corpses, including one of Thawee's mother, kept at the campsite - both in the main hut and satellite huts, apparently proved otherwise.

Several of the followers drank Thawee's urine and ate his scurf - flaky skin - fresh from his arms in front of the authorities.

The followers also admitted to the authorities that the corpses belonged to sick followers who had died at the campsite after they went there to seek treatment from "The Father". They wanted their bodies to remain there for him to later send them to "heaven".

All the corpses had death certificates issued by local authorities and they were put in body bags and placed inside coffins. The followers pierced the bottom of the coffins for residual liquids to seep out, but the bodies were not preserved with formalin.

Asked by Mr Jiraphan on Sunday why the followers thought he was "God, the Father", Thawee claimed that it was not something he had taught, but it was the belief of his followers.

Mr Kraisorn, Chaiyaphum's governor, said Thawee has been charged with encroaching on forest land and violating public health laws

Mr Kraisorn said the authorities have seized the 11 bodies and will perform autopsies to find the cause of their deaths.

Thawee has been detained at Khon San police station. A dozen of his followers went to the station to wait for him.

THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK