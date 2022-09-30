Thai court to decide suspended PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha's fate

BANGKOK - A Thai court is set to rule Friday on whether suspended prime minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha should be reinstated, or thrown out of office permanently, with a verdict in his favour likely to trigger protests.

The former army chief, who came to power in a 2014 military coup, was suspended in August while the court examined a legal challenge mounted by opposition parties who argued he has reached his term limit in power.

Under the 2017 Thai Constitution, a prime minister cannot serve more than eight years in office, but Mr Prayut's supporters and critics disagree as to when his term began.

The court ruling is expected to be announced at 4pm on Friday.

His supporters argue the clock started when the 2017 Constitution was enacted - or even after the 2019 general election, in which Mr Prayut stayed in power, thanks to the army-scripted constitutional provisions that critics say gave him an advantage.

If the court agrees, he could continue to serve until 2025 or 2027 - depending on an upcoming national poll, which must be held within months.

Naresuan University political scientist Napisa Waitoolkiat said she expected the ruling to go in Mr Prayut's favour.

"There is really a high, high chance he will survive," she said.

Following Prayut's suspension in August, his deputy Prawit Wongsuwan took over as caretaker prime minister, while Mr Prayut continued to serve as defence minister.

The suspension has been hugely damaging to Mr Prayut, Ms Napisa said, causing him to "lose face" in the eyes of voters.

The ruling comes ahead of the national elections, which must be called by March 2023.

Mr Prayut and his Palang Pracharat Party are increasingly out of favour with voters, as an underperforming Thai economy hurts households.

A survey of 2,500 people earlier this month by the National Institute of Development Administration found that only 10.5 per cent of respondents supported Mr Prayut, who ranked a lowly fourth as a potential prime ministerial candidate.

If the court ruling goes in his favour, the city could see protests, Ms Napisa said.