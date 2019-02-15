Thai court to consider fate of party that nominated princess

BANGKOK • Thailand's Constitutional Court announced yesterday that it will consider a ban on a political party that nominated a princess for prime minister, raising the prospect of a further setback for opposition chances in next month's general election.

The Thai Raksa Chart Party, which is linked to ousted populist prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, sparked an uproar last week when it nominated as its candidate for prime minister, if it wins a March 24 election, Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, the king's sister.

But just hours after the shock announcement, King Maha Vajiralongkorn said his older sister's bid was "inappropriate" and unconstitutional.

The election commission disqualified Princess Ubolratana from the contest on Monday and petitioned the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Thai Raksa Chart Party, saying the nomination of a royal was "antagonistic towards the constitutional monarchy".

The court said it would take up the case.

"The Constitutional Court unanimously accepts the petition for consideration," it said in a statement.

It gave the party seven days to submit a written response, and scheduled an initial court session on Feb 27.

Related Story Thai election 2019: Read more stories

Dozens of pro-democracy activists gathered in front of the Constitutional Court yesterday to protest against the dissolution of the party, which they said would risk political conflict.

A top party official, Mr Chaturon Chaisang, told a news conference before the court's announcement that the party would abide by any ruling. "If there is any opportunity or channels by which we can assist in confirming the good intentions and honest action of the party's executive committee, we are ready to help," Mr Chaturon said.

If found guilty of violating election law, the party would be dissolved and its executive committee members banned from political office.

REUTERS