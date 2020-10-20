Thai court suspends local online TV amid protests

Some content also breached the Computer Crime Act by uploading "false information.
Some content also breached the Computer Crime Act by uploading "false information.PHOTO: VOICETV.CO.TH
  • Published
    17 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - A Thai court approved the suspension of the online platforms of domestic Voice TV on Tuesday (Oct 20), after an investigation into content alleged to have breached emergency measures aimed at ending protests, the digital ministry said.

"Voice TV will be suspended," ministry spokesman Putchapong Nodthaisong told reporters, adding that the suspension order covered all online platforms, including website and social media accounts.

Some content also breached the Computer Crime Act by uploading "false information," he added.

More on this topic

 
 

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 