Thai Court finds ‘Uncle Pol’ guilty of killing niece in high-profile murder case

BANGKOK - Three years ago, Chaiphol Wipha, who became known online as “Uncle Pol”, was seen holding the lifeless body of his three-year-old niece, Orawan Wongsricha, and tearfully demanding justice.

Now, 1,316 days later, Thailand’s Mukdahan Court has found him guilty and slapped him with a 20-year jail term.

The high-profile case, which turned the tiny, remote village of Ban Kokkok in Mukdahan’s Don Luang district into a bustling town overnight, reached its peak when the court red its verdict at 9am (local time) on Dec 20.

Chaiphol was found guilty on two counts – causing death to another person and taking a minor below the age of 15 away from the parents. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail for each count.

The court dismissed the third charge of tampering with the body to prevent accurate autopsy results.

The convict’s wife, Somporn Larbpho, an older sister of the victim’s mother, was also charged with tampering with the body but was acquitted.

Three-year-old Orawan “Chompoo” Wongsricha disappeared from her home on May 11, 2020, and her naked body was found in the Phu Pha Yon National Park on May 14, some 1.5km from her home.

Testimonial evidence



The court began listening to testimonies on the case on June 20, 2022, as it took the police nearly two years to complete the investigation, which took this long due to the lack of strong evidence and witnesses.

By July 27, the court had listened to 47 prosecution and 20 defence witnesses.

The case has kept most Thais riveted, and at times has even affected the ratings of television soap operas as viewers are more interested in this case.

Due to the media presentation, the public became sympathetic towards Chaiphol, especially after the victim’s parents aired suspicions that he may have been the one to abduct their child.

The parents pointed out that the dog guarding the house did not bark, and the child did not cry when she was carried away.

An autopsy found many wounds on the child’s body and genitals, but the hospital did not confirm if she was raped.

Yet, the soft-spoken uncle made people believe in him as he repeatedly declared his love for the child and kept insisting he could never harm her.

Yet, thanks to public support, Chaiphol’s unfinished ramshackle house soon turned into a mansion, and he became an overnight celebrity. A well-known TV and film producer even got him jobs as a model, singer and actor.