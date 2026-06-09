Thai court draws outcry after suspending jail sentence of man who set Siberian husky on fire

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A passer-by found the injured animal and sought urgent medical treatment for it, but the animal died from severe burns.

BANGKOK - A 56-year-old man in Thailand who was sentenced to six months in prison and fined 50,000 baht (SS$1,955) for setting a Siberian husky on fire has had his jail term suspended.

The Songkhla Provincial Court handed down this ruling in a case that has shocked animal lovers. In February, a two-year-old female Siberian husky named Molly that reportedly escaped from her home was set on fire by a 56-year-old man in Mueang district, Songkhla, in southern Thailand.

A passer-by found the injured animal and sought urgent medical treatment for it, but the animal died from severe burns.

Investigators from Mueang Songkhla Police Station later arrested the offender.

The man claimed he had carried out the act to protect his fighting cocks. He said he had heard unusual noises from the birds late at night and discovered signs that they had been bitten.

According to a post on the Mueang Songkhla Police Station Facebook page on June 8, the court sentenced the offender to six months in prison and imposed a fine of 50,000 baht. However, the jail term was suspended for two years.

The court also placed the defendant on probation for one year, requiring him to report to the authorities four times, and ordered him to complete 12 hours of community service.

The animal rights group Watchdog Thailand Foundation criticised the ruling, arguing that a suspended sentence was not a strong enough deterrent for such a severe act of animal cruelty.

The foundation argued that many people had hoped such a serious animal cruelty case would be dealt with strongly by the authorities to deter similar offences.

However, it also acknowledged that the judgment confirmed an important principle: animal cruelty was not a minor matter, not a private issue and not an act ignored by the law.

Highlighting that the case reflected a wider problem in Thailand’s animal protection law, it called for Thai society to recognise the need for stronger enforcement of animal cruelty laws, as well as legal improvements to ensure penalties better reflect the seriousness of such acts. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK