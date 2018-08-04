Thai cave rescue: 11 footballers complete 9-day ordination as Buddhist novices

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The 11 "Wild Boar" footballers left their nine-day ordination as Buddhist novices on Saturday (Aug 4) morning, in which they made merit for their hero, an ex-Navy Seal who died during their rescue from the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

Eleven of the 12 previously trapped footballers, and their assistant coach, undertook the ordination.

The remaining team member Adul Samon, who spoke in English to the British divers when the group was discovered, is a Christian.

The 11 novices took part in a rite to leave the ordination at 9.20am at Wat Phra That Doi Wao in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province.

Assistant coach Ekapol Chanthawong, 25, did not leave his monkhood, deciding to instead remain ordained thoughout the three-month-long Buddhist Lent.

The 12 chose to be ordained to make merit for Lt-Commander Saman Kunan, 38, who died in the cave on his way back from delivering oxygen tanks to the footballers.

The boys were found 10 days after they went missing on June 23 in the flooded Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai. Mr Saman was the only casualty in the 17-day multinational operation which captured the world's attention.