Thai Cabinet to consider new economic measures on Friday: Deputy PM Somkid

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand's Cabinet will on Friday (April 3) consider a new package of economic measures aimed at mitigating the impact of coronavirus over the next six months, a deputy prime minister said.

A plan to issue a law to borrow funds will also be discussed, Mr Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters on Thursday.

On Monday, the government said the new package would be worth more than 500 billion baht (S$21.68 billion).

Thailand has recorded 1,875 cases of coronavirus infection and 15 deaths.

