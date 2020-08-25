Thai Cabinet approves extension of emergency for another month to control Covid-19 outbreak

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand's Cabinet has approved a one-month extension of the state of emergency through Sept 30 to control the Covid-19 outbreak as the nation seeks to prolong its streak of going three months without a local transmission.

The Cabinet's move was in line with the proposal from a panel that handles the nation's Covid-19 outbreak, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

The powers under the state of emergency, and its fifth extension since the initial order in March, allow the government to act quickly in case of a crisis, he said.

The Cabinet, which met in the eastern province of Rayong on Tuesday (Aug 25), also approved keeping the value-added tax rate at 7 per cent for another year through September 2021, according to Ms Ratchada Thanadirek, another government spokesperson.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha's Cabinet also approved a budget of 1 billion baht (S$43.51 million) to support production of a vaccine.

