Thai Cabinet agrees to hold special Parliament session amid protests, media says

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's Cabinet agreed on Tuesday (Oct 20) to hold a special session of Parliament next week amid an escalation of protests after they were banned last week, Thai media said.

Nation Media said the session would be held next Monday and Tuesday without giving further details.

Mr Prayut had previously said he supported such a session, after more than three months of protests against him that have also called for reforms to King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy.

His supporters have a majority in Parliament.