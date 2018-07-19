Thai boys recount their ordeal and rescue

Smiling and waving, the 12 Thai boys and their coach greeted family, friends and members of their medical and rescue team at a press conference yesterday in their first public appearance.

The boys, who spent more than a week in hospital, recounted how they became trapped inside the cave complex near Chiang Rai and how they survived before being found 10 days later.

Many of them apologised to their parents for not telling them about the planned trip to the cave. And in a solemn gesture, they paid tribute to the former Thai navy Seal who died during the rescue operation.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and the 25-year-old coach were in good health and strong mentally, but needed time with their families in order to return to their normal lives, said medical staff.

