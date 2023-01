FANG DISTRICT, CHIANG MAI – Of the about 600 residents of Huay Nok Kok village, near northern Thailand’s border with Myanmar, an estimated 10 per cent are addicted to drugs, village elder Nang Nasee Kirirasami tells The Straits Times.

Most of them, she says, are low-wage labourers in their 30s who rely on methamphetamine to overcome fatigue, and eventually develop a dependence on the drug.